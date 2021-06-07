Estás leyendo: Muere en Múnich el último liberador con vida del campo nazi de Auschwitz

Público
Público

Memoria histórica Muere en Múnich el último liberador con vida del campo nazi de Auschwitz

David Dushman fue un soldado soviético de origen judío que demolió con su tanque T-34 la valla electrificada que rodeaba el campo de exterminio de Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Imagen de la entrada de Auschwitz.
Imagen de la entrada de Auschwitz. Krzysztof Pluta / Pixabay

Madrid

Actualizado:

David Dushman, el último liberador con vida del campo de exterminio nazi de Auschwitz, murió en la madrugada del sábado en Múnich a los 98 años de edad, informó hoy el diario Abendzeitung (AZ) citando informaciones de círculos de la comunidad judía. El 27 de enero de 1945, Dushman, soldado soviético de origen judío, demolía con su tanque T-34 la valla electrificada que rodeaba el campo de exterminio de Auschwitz-Birkenau.

"Cada testigo que nos deja es una pérdida, pero la despedida de David Dushman es particularmente dolorosa" y "con él perdemos a un hombre valiente, honrado y sincero", dijo la presidenta de la Comunidad Religiosa Israelí de Múnich y Alta Baviera (IKG), Charlotte Knobloch, en declaraciones a AZ al expresar su tristeza. Recordó que "Dushman estaba en primera línea cuando la maquinaria asesina de los nacionalsocialistas fue aplastada en 1945".

Como "héroe de Auschwitz" formó parte de los liberadores del campo de concentración,"salvó incontables vidas" y actualmente "era uno de los últimos que podía hablar de este acontecimiento desde la propia experiencia", agregó. Celebró su último cumpleaños hace pocas semanas y fue nombrado en esa ocasión miembro de honor de la IKG.

Perseguido durante años por ser judío

Dushman y su familia también vivieron la marginación, la difamación y la exclusión en la antigua Unión Soviética por el hecho de ser judíos. Su padre, médico, fue víctima de las purgas estalinistas y murió en un campo de trabajo en el norte del círculo polar ártico.

Dushman, distinguido por su valentía con decenas de medallas y condecoraciones de honor, comenzó una nueva vida tras la contienda mundial y entrenó durante casi cuarenta años, entre 1952 y 1988, a la selección nacional femenina de esgrima de la URSS y formó a deportistas de élite. En su función de entrenador vivió de cerca en 1972 durante los Juegos Olímpicos de Múnich el secuestro de once deportistas israelíes por parte de un comando terrorista palestino que se saldó con 17 muertos.

Dushman vivió los últimos 25 años en Múnich y acudía con frecuencia a escuelas en calidad de testigo de la guerra, una labor personalmente muy importante para él.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público