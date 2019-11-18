Un menor muerto y varios desaparecidos por el derrumbe de un puente cerca de Toulouse

Un adolescente de 15 años ha muerto este lunes y varias personas han desaparecido tras el derrumbe de un puente colgante en la localidad de Mirepoix sur Tarn, cerca de Toulouse (sur de Francia), informaron las autoridades franceses.
El fiscal de Toulouse Karline Bouisset ha confirmado en declaraciones a los medios el fallecimiento del joven, que viajaba en un coche que cayó por el puente junto a su madre, que pudo ser rescatada.
Las autoridades buscan a más personas que se pudieron haber precipitado al río Tarn, entre ellas los conductores del camión y de la furgoneta que en ese momento, según los primeros testimonios de testigos, cruzaban el puente.
Pont de mirepoix sur tarn effondrée pic.twitter.com/CeqJliWqvD— olivier le corre (@olecorre) November 18, 2019
Los bomberos del departamento de Haute Garonne informaron a través de Twitter del derrumbe del puente en el municipio de Mirepoix sur Tarn (cerca de la ciudad de Toulouse), lo que obligó a cortar la carretera D71.
De acuerdo con fuentes citadas por este mismo medio, el puente se vino abajo sobre las 08.00 hora local (07.00 GMT) cuando un vehículo pesado, de tonelaje superior al permitido en ese puente, trató de cruzar el paso sobre el río Tarn.
El puente, de una longitud de unos 150 metros y una anchura de en torno a los 5 metros (permitía el paso para dos vehículos a la vez), había sido renovado en 2003.
