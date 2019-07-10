La canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, cuyo estado de salud tras dos episodios de espasmos en sendos actos públicos en pocos días ha despertado preocupación y desatado especulaciones no sólo en Alemania, volvió a sufrir este miércoles un visible temblor corporal durante una ceremonia oficial.

En las imágenes difundidas por las cadenas alemanas se puede ver cómo la canciller, que el próximo 17 de julio cumplirá 65 años, sufre un episodio de espasmos mientras suena el himno alemán durante la recepción con honores militares del primer ministro finlandés, Antti Rinne. Se trata del tercer episodio de espasmos que sufre Merkel en público en poco más de tres semanas, y en esta ocasión, a diferencia de las dos anteriores, aparentemente no trató de controlar los temblores.

En una rueda de prensa conjunta con el ministro de Finanzas alemán, Olaf Scholz, en el marco de la cumbre del G20 en Osaka, Merkel se pronunció el pasado día 29 por primera vez de forma explícita sobre su salud al asegurar que se encuentra bien. A una pregunta al respecto de un periodista, la canciller dijo entender el interés aunque agregó que no tenía "nada particular de qué informar". "Me encuentro bien. Estoy convencida de que de la misma manera que esta reacción hizo su aparición, también volverá a desaparecer", zanjó. También los portavoces del Gobierno afirmaron que la canciller se encuentra bien y capacitada para cumplir con sus obligaciones.

Tras el primer episodio de temblores, el pasado día 18 durante la recepción con honores militares del presidente de Ucrania, Volodímir Zelenski, Merkel trató de quitar hierro a las especulaciones sobre su salud y atribuyó los espasmos a un supuesto problema de deshidratación. A la semana siguiente, la canciller volvió a temblar visiblemente durante un acto celebrado en el palacio de Bellevue, la sede de la Presidencia alemana. Como la primera vez, Merkel trató de contener los temblores y poco después se la veía rechazando un vaso de agua que le ofrecía un asistente.