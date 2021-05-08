Estás leyendo: Asciende a 26 la cifra de muertos por el derrumbe del metro en Ciudad de México

De acuerdo con informaciones de las autoridades, todavía permanecen hospitalizadas 33 personas, mientras que 52 más ya han recibido el alta hospitalaria y una persona sigue sin ser localizada.

07/05/2021. Varias personas colocan velas en el suelo este sábado en memoria de los fallecidos en el accidente de la línea 12 del metro del pasado lunes, en Ciudad de México. - EFE
Varias personas colocan velas en el suelo este sábado en memoria de los fallecidos en el accidente de la línea 12 del metro del pasado lunes, en Ciudad de México. Carlos Ramírez / EFE

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO

La cifra de personas fallecidas por el derrumbe de un puente del metro en Ciudad de México, mientras circulaba un convoy, ascendió este viernes a 26 tras la confirmación de la muerte de una mujer que se encontraba hospitalizada. La víctima fue identificada como Araceli Linares Jiquez, de 52 años de edad, quien permanecía internada en el Hospital de Tláhuac desde el pasado lunes 3 de mayo, día en el que ocurrió el accidente en la estación Olivos de la línea 12 del metro.

De acuerdo con informaciones de las autoridades, todavía permanecen hospitalizadas 33 personas, mientras que 52 más ya recibieron el alta hospitalaria y una persona sigue sin ser localizada.

El lunes a las 22:22 horas (3:22 GMT del martes) cedió una viga de un puente elevado de la línea 12, entre la estaciones Olivos y Tezonco, en el sur de la capital, provocando la caída de un tren con pasajeros que quedó encallado en forma de "V".

La línea 12 del metro capitalino ha sido polémica desde su inauguración en octubre de 2012, a pocos meses de que el actual canciller, Marcelo Ebrard, concluyera su mandato como alcalde del entonces Distrito Federal. La llamada línea dorada, que llegó a ser la obra pública más costosa del momento en México y fue criticada por despilfarro, presentó varias fallas y parte de sus servicio estuvo suspendido entre 2013 y 2014.

Desde el potente terremoto que en 2017 sacudió el centro del país, varios vecinos de la zona habían denunciado severos deterioros en los pilares del puente de esta línea.

López Obrador, presidente de México, ha prometido que se llevará a cabo una "investigación a fondo"

En su rueda de prensa matutina de este martes, el presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, prometió que se hará una "investigación a fondo" y que "no se va a ocultar absolutamente nada". Por su parte, el canciller, Marcelo Ebrard, dijo que se pondrá a disposición de las autoridades por haber promovido la construcción de la línea y dijo que "el que actúa con integridad no debe temer a nada".

Con casi seis millones de pasajeros diarios y más de 50 años de existencia, el metro de Ciudad de México es uno de los más transitados del mundo, si bien son habituales las quejas de ciudadanos por la precariedad de algunas de sus instalaciones.

El pasado 9 de enero se incendió el envejecido centro de control del metro, dejando sin servicio seis líneas durante algunos días y semanas.

