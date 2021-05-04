Ciudad de México
Al menos 13 personas murieron y otras 70 resultaron heridas al desplomarse en la noche de lunes un puente de la vía elevada de la línea 12 del Metro de Ciudad de México entre la estación Olivos y Tezonco sobre el que circulaba un tren con varios vagones.
"Hasta el momento, en una cifra preliminar, lamentablemente hay 13 personas que perdieron la vida, y cerca de 70 heridos que están siendo trasladados a diferentes hospitales", apuntó en un mensaje en Twitter la Secretaría de Gestión Integral de Riesgos y Protección Civil de la capital.
(Habrá ampliación)
