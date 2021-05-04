Estás leyendo: Al menos 13 muertos y 70 heridos al desplomarse un metro en Ciudad de México

Público
Público

México Al menos 13 muertos y 70 heridos al desplomarse un metro en Ciudad de México

El accidente se produjo en un puente de la vía elevada de la línea 12 del suburbano entre la estación Olivos y Tezonco.

Vista general del colapso de unos vagones del metro esta noche, en la Ciudad de México (México). Al menos 13 personas murieron y otras 70 resultaron heridas al desplomarse en la noche de lunes un puente de la vía elevada de la línea 12 del Metro de Ciudad
Vista general del colapso de unos vagones del metro esta noche, en la Ciudad de México. Carlos Ramírez / EFE

Ciudad de México

Al menos 13 personas murieron y otras 70 resultaron heridas al desplomarse en la noche de lunes un puente de la vía elevada de la línea 12 del Metro de Ciudad de México entre la estación Olivos y Tezonco sobre el que circulaba un tren con varios vagones.

"Hasta el momento, en una cifra preliminar, lamentablemente hay 13 personas que perdieron la vida, y cerca de 70 heridos que están siendo trasladados a diferentes hospitales", apuntó en un mensaje en Twitter la Secretaría de Gestión Integral de Riesgos y Protección Civil de la capital.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público