madrid
El general mexicano Salvador Cienfuegos, secretario de la Defensa Nacional durante el gobierno del expresidente Enrique Peña Nieto, ha sido detenido este jueves en Estados Unidos, informó el canciller mexicano Marcelo Ebrard.
Cienfuegos fue detenido a su llegada al aeropuerto de Los Angeles (California), confirmó Ebrard en su cuenta de Twitter.
"He sido informado por el embajador Christopher Landau de los Estados Unidos que el exsecretario de la Defensa Nacional, Gral. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, ha sido detenido en el Aeropuerto de Los Angeles, California", señaló Ebrard.
Las informaciones sobre la captura no detallan las causas ni los delitos por los cuales sería acusado el general Cienfuegos. Ebrard confirmó que se le ofrecerá la asistencia consular a la cual tiene derecho.
El exfuncionario de mayor nivel detenido en Estados Unidos
"La Cónsul general (de México) en Los Angeles me estará informando en las próximas horas de los cargos", precisó el titular de la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE). El general Cienfuegos, militar desde el año 1964, se desempeñó como titular de la Defensa Nacional durante el gobierno de Peña Nieto, del 1 de diciembre de 2012 al 30 de noviembre del 2014.
Antes de ser titular de la Defensa Nacional, Cienfuegos ocupó el cargo de oficial mayor de esta secretaría durante el gobierno del presidente Felipe Calderón (2006-2012).
Con su detención, Cienfuegos se ha convertido en el exfuncionario de mayor nivel detenido en Estados Unidos después de la captura de Genaro García Luna, extitular de la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública de Calderón.
García Luna fue arrestado en diciembre de 2019 en Dallas (Texas, EE.UU) por cargos de narcotráfico y por haber recibido sobornos de Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, líder del cartel de Sinaloa, para permitirle operar con impunidad en el país.
De acuerdo con la acusación, entre 2001 y 2012, García Luna recibió este dinero a cambio de brindar protección al cartel de Sinaloa para sus actividades de narcotráfico.
Entre 2001 y 2005 García Luna dirigió la Agencia Federal de Investigación (AFI) de México que fue creada en 2001 durante la presidencia de Vicente Fox, para después ser ministro de Seguridad Pública de Calderón.
