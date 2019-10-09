Público
México Un grupo de campesinos ata a un alcalde a un coche y lo arrastra por la calle por incumplir una promesa electoral en México

Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández, alcalde de Las Margaritas, en el estado mexicano de Chiapas, fue rescatado por la Policía de Chiapas tras ser sacado a la fuerza de su despacho y permanecer retenido. Hay 30 detenidos.

Captura del vídeo en el que se puede ver al alcalde de Las Margaritas arrastrado por una furgoneta.

Incumplir una promesa electoral puede implicar un alto coste y no sólo político. Toda la prensa de México informa de un suceso que tuvo lugar este pasado martes en la localidad de Las Margaritas, en el estado mexicano de Chiapas: un grupo de campesinos, indignados por el incumplimiento de la promesa de construir un camino rural que llegase hasta su aldea, entró en el Ayuntamiento, sacó al alcalde de su despacho lo ató a una furgoneta y decidió arrastrarlo por la calle. 

El alcalde Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández había prometido en campaña electoral construir un camino que llegara hasta la aldea de Santa Rita El Invernadero, perteneciente al municipio de Las Margaritas. Pero la medida no termina de llegar, así que este pasado martes por la mañana, un grupo de campesinos irrumpió en el Ayuntamiento para obligarle a cumplir lo prometido.

El alcalde, del Partido de la Revolución Democrática (PRD), se negó a discutir con ellos la cuestión. Los campesinos quisieron entonces llevarse al alcalde ante la oposición de otro grupo de empleados del Ayuntamiento que salieron en defensa de su jefe. 

La tensión creció varios enteros y acabó en enfrentamiento con palos y tubos entre los campesinos y los empleados municipales. Los campesinos finalmente impusieron su ley y se llevaron al alcalde. Lo retuvieron varias horas hasta que la Policía estatal pudo rescatarlo. Treinta personas han sido detenidas por la agresión al alcalde. 

