MAdrid
La senadora mexinaca del Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI) Sylvana Beltrones Sánchez, e hija del expresidente mexicano de la misma formación, Manlio Fabio Beltrones, oculto en Andorra 10,4 millones de dólares entre 2009 y 2010, según una investigación de EL PAÍS. La fecha se remonta a cuando ella no ocupaba ningún cargo público y su padre era el coordinador del los priistas del Senado.
Según el mismo medio, la Fiscalía General de México está investigando a Manlio Fabio Beltrones; a su hija; y a su esposa, Sylvia Sánchez, por presuntas irregularidades relacionadas con cuentas ocultas de estas dos últimas en un banco de Andorra. Así como al abogado, editor y diputado federal suplente en 2012 de Betrones.
La senadora tenía entonces 26 años cuando estuvo vinculada a dos cuentas en la citada entidad de Andorra, un país blindado hasta 2017 por el secreto bancario. Su madre también abrió dos cuentas en 2008 y 2009 que no llegaron a tener movimientos. Sylvia Sanchez declaró a la BPA que su intención era depositar en esta institución financiera 2,8 millones de dólares de la supuesta venta de dos apartamentos en Miami.
Asimismo, explica que la investigación en Andorra se archivó en 2018 después de que la entonces la Procuraduría General de la República (PGR), en el sexenio de Enrique Peña Nieto, elaborara un informe de no ejercicio de la acción penal, pues argumentó que el delito fiscal ya había prescrito.
El expresidente Beltrones se muestra desinterado a los hechos que le investigan y en una conversación telefónica indicó que son "hechos ya investigados y archivados anteriormente y concluirán igual". "Tengo más de 40 años de privilegio de servir públicamente. Cuando uno está en política es inevitable que le investiguen. He pasado por varias investigaciones. Sin problema. He salido de ellas con la frente en alto.", indicó por teléfono a EL PAÍS.
