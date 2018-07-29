De los 465 niños que la Cancillería de Guatemala estima que fueron separados en la frontera de Estados Unidos por las políticas de migración de Donald Trump solo han sido reunificados con sus familias unos 15.
Una fuente del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Guatemala ha explicado que estos datos son preliminares y que el próximo miércoles esperan tener los definitivos. No obstante, añadió que las primeras cifras apuntan a que solo 15 de los 465 fueron devueltos a sus padres.
"La cantidad varía, el miércoles tendremos ya la recopilación de todos los datos. Los consulados están trabajando en eso y lo están sacando, porque esos 465 fue un dato preliminar", agregó.
El Gobierno de EE.UU. dijo esta semana haber entregado con padres, familiares o allegados a más de 1.800 niños que fueron separados en la frontera con México, pero mantiene en la incertidumbre a otros cientos cuyo futuro no queda resuelto en el plazo dado por un juez.
Los abogados del Departamento de Justicia informaron el jueves de que 1.442 menores indocumentados entre 5 y 18 años han sido devueltos con sus padres, los cuales se hallan bajo custodia de la Oficina de Inmigración y Aduanas (ICE).
Otros 378 han sido liberados en "circunstancias apropiadas", según consta en el documento judicial, y entregados a padres que ya no estaban bajo custodia de ICE o a algún otro familiar, lo que eleva la cifra a 1.820 menores reunidos.
Ese total, no obstante, es inferior a los 2.551 menores mayores de 5 años que según una orden del juez Dana Sabraw tenían que haber sido devueltos con sus padres antes de este jueves tras ser separados de sus familias a consecuencia de la política de "tolerancia cero" que busca frenar la inmigración ilegal.
