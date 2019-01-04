Un buque de la Marina Real británica fue desplegado ayer jueves para "ayudar a prevenir" que migrantes crucen de forma ilegal el Canal de la Mancha desde Francia, según ha informado el Ministerio de Defensa de Reino Unido.
"Puedo confirmar que el buque patrullero HMS Mersey ha sido desplegado en el estrecho de Dover para ayudar a la Fuerza Fronteriza británica y las autoridades francesas a la hora de responder ante el cruce de migrantes", ha indicado el ministro de Defensa, Gavin Williamson.
I can confirm that @hms_mersey will deploy to the Dover Straits to assist the UK Border Force and French authorities with their response to migrant crossings. Thank you @RoyalNavy https://t.co/kxIDjEKVS1— Gavin Williamson MP (@GavinWilliamson) 4 de enero de 2019
El ministro ha señalado a su vez que el personal a bordo ha sido retirado de "operaciones rutinarias para ayudar a evitar que migrantes hagan el peligroso viaje a través del Canal".
"Haremos todo lo necesario para proteger la frontera de Reino Unido y las vidas humanas", ha manifestado el ministro del Interior, Sajid Javid, que levantó la polémica esta semana al cuestionar si aquellos que atraviesan el Canal de forma ilegal son "verdaderos" refugiados.
Este mismo martes, el Gobierno británico anunció que replegaría dos embarcaciones que están destinadas en el extranjero para que lleven a cabo patrullas en el Canal de la Mancha ante el reciente incremento en el número de migrantes que han cruzado desde Francia en pequeñas embarcaciones.
Según el Ministerio del Interior británico, 539 migrantes han intentado entrar en Reino Unido en pequeñas embarcaciones a lo largo de 2018. De ellos, el 80% hicieron su intento en los últimos tres meses del año.
