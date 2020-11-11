Madrid
El campo de migrantes y refugiados de la isla griega de Samos ha sido escenario este miércoles de un nuevo incendio, el segundo registrado este mes en un enclave que fue diseñado inicialmente para 600 plazas pero alberga en la actualidad a unas 3.800 personas.
El alcalde de la localidad de Vathy, Giorgos Stantzos, ha asegurado en declaraciones a la cadena Skai que el fuego fue intencionado y provocó la explosión de varias bombonas de gas en la cocina del campamento, si bien no hay constancia de daños personales.
Stantzos ha instado al Gobierno central a proceder inmediatamente a la evacuación de este centro de recepción, que ya sufrió la semana pasada otro incendio similar que dejó a la intemperie a unos 150 migrantes.
En la memoria de autoridades y migrantes están los incendios que destruyeron en agosto el campo de Moria, en Lesbos, y que derivaron en la imputación de cuatro hombres de origen afgano sospechosos de provocar las llamas.
