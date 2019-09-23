Público
Migrantes Los 182 migrantes del Ocean Viking podrán desembarcar en el puerto siciliano de Messina

"Estamos aliviados de que, por segunda vez en una semana, Italia abra un puerto a gente rescatada en el Mediterráneo", indicó la ONG.

15/09/2019.- Fotografía facilitada por Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) de algunos de los migrantes del barco humanitario Ocean Viking. / EFE - MSF

SOS Méditerranée, que opera junto con Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) el barco humanitario Ocean Viking, informó este domingo de que las autoridades italianas han autorizado el desembarco en el puerto siciliano de Messina de los 182 migrantes que lleva a bordo. 

"Estamos aliviados de que, por segunda vez en una semana, Italia abra un puerto a gente rescatada en el Mediterráneo", indicó la ONG en Twitter. Entre esas personas hay una embarazada y seis niños pequeños, rescatados en tres operaciones de salvamento distintas los pasados 17 y 18 de septiembre.

El pasado 14 de septiembre, el barco humanitario desembarcó en un puerto de Lampedusa, tras seis días de espera en el mar, a otros 82 migrantes. MSF confirmó ese día que el nuevo Gobierno italiano, del Movimiento 5 Estrellas (M5S) y el Partido Demócrata (PD), había validado su llegada, después de que varios países europeos acordaran su reubicación.

Los 182 autorizados ahora eran los últimos que quedaban a bordo después de que las autoridades maltesas se hicieron cargo el 20 de septiembre solo de 35 rescatados el día anterior, ya que esa operación se produjo en la zona SAR (Búsqueda y rescate, en inglés) de su competencia.

