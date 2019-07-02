Público
Migrantes Texas Así viven los migrantes en los centros de detención de EEUU: "Nos dicen que bebamos de la taza del váter"

Congresistas demócratas, entre ellos Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, visitan dos centros en la frontera con México y denuncian las condiciones en las que las autoridades tienen a los migrantes, con los niños apartados de sus familias.

Mujeres migrantes en un centro de detención de Texas. TWITTER ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

Más de una docena de congresistas demócratas ha visitado este lunes dos centros de detención de migrantes en Texas (Clint y El Paso) y han denunciado las pésimas condiciones en las que las autoridades estadounidenses los tienen.

Según informan varios medios norteamericanos, los congresistas aseguraron que en algunas celdas no hay agua, duermen en sacos de dormir en el suelo y los niños son apartados de sus familias. "Este es el tipo de baño que vimos en la celda. Excepto que sólo había uno y el lavabo no funcionaba. Ayanna Pressley [otra congresista] intentó abrir el grifo y no salió nada. Así que les dijeron a las mujeres que podían beber de la taza", aseguró la congresista Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez en Twitter. Asimismo, denunció que los oficiales sólo permitieron que se ducharan cuatro días antes de la visita, tras quince días sin poder hacerlo.

"Esta mujer me estaba contando que la apartaron de sus hijas y que no sabía dónde se las habían llevado. Las escuchamos. Estaban angustiadas", comentó también la congresista demócrata, que denunció que les habían impedido entrar con sus teléfonos para documentar lo que encontraran, aunque el congresista Joaquín Castro sí fue capaz de introducir el suyo y hacer algunas fotos y vídeos.

Las visitas y las críticas llegan el mismo día que ProPublica publicó que existe un grupo secreto en Facebook de agentes de fronteras que insultan a los migrantes, hacen bromas sobre sus muertes y se meten con los legisladores de origen latino, según informa The New York Times. Según el rotativo, la mayoría de esos comentarios iban dirigidos a la propia Ocasio-Cortez.

Precisamente, el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció este lunes que las redadas masivas contra migrantes con las que amenazó el mes pasado y luego pospuso durante dos semanas empezarán después del 4 de julio. "Después del 4 de julio, mucha gente va a tener que salir", dijo Trump en declaraciones a periodistas en el Despacho Oval.

El presidente explicó que los agentes del Servicio de Inmigración y Aduanas [ICE, en inglés] "los van a detener y llevar de vuelta" a sus países.

