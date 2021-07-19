Más de mil personas pierden su hogar por las inundaciones en Nueva Zelanda

madridActualizado:
Las autoridades de Nueva Zelanda evalúan este lunes los daños dejados por unas inundaciones sin precedentes que golpearon el fin de semana la costa oeste del país, donde se estima que 1.000 personas se han quedado sin hogar.
La mandataria neozelandesa, Jacinda Ardern, publicó este lunes en su cuenta de Instagram imágenes aéreas de la zona, tras la visita del ministro interino de Gestión de Emergencias, Kris Faafoi, y comentó que es "devastador ver el daño y cuántas casas han sido impactadas por estas inundaciones".
Ardern indicó que los servicios de Defensa Civil están sobre el terreno para ayudar a un millar de personas que se han quedado sin hogar en Westport (Isla Sur), donde el agua llega hasta la altura de las ventanas y es la localidad más afectada por este temporal.
El desastre, que ha obligado a la declaración del estado de emergencia en la zona, se debe a la caída de entre 300 mmm y 700 mm de lluvias, según el Servicio Metereológico que pronosticó dos días de calma antes de un nuevo temporal el miércoles y jueves. "Muchos lugares del centro de Nueva Zelanda vieron caer en un par de días el equivalente a un mes de lluvia", explicó este lunes la meteoróloga de MetService, Amy Rossiter, en un comunicado.
Por su lado, el ministro de Agricultura, Damien O'Connor, calcula que alrededor de un millar de animales perecieron en estas inundaciones, según Radio New Zealand. Informó también de que la mayoría de las 2.000 personas evacuadas en la región de Marlborough, en la Isla Sur, ya han retornado a sus viviendas.
