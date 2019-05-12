Miles de personas se manifiestan en Cardiff por la independencia de Gales

Miles de personas han salido este domingo a las calles de Cardiff para reivindicar la independencia de Gales de Reino Unido en una marcha calificada como histórica por los convocantes, ya que se trata de la primera de esta índole en la historia galesa.
Muchos de los participantes se reivindican como independentistas con un largo historial, pero otros explican que ahora apoyan la separación en respuesta al Brexit y a los recortes del Gobierno. La marcha ha terminado con la entonación del himno galés, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.
Desde hace años nuestro deseo de un Gales independiente parecía distante, pero la ola está cambiando y cada vez más gente participa en las manifestaciones y sus voces se escuchan más alto\", ha destacado el líder del partido nacionalista galés, Plaid Cymru, Adam Price, según recoge el diario británico 'The Guardian'.
Price ha argumentado que los problemas que afectan a Gales se podrán resolver más fácilmente si se afrontan desde la propia nación. "Las décadas de negligencia y abandono de Westminster han deparado pobreza y una inversión deficiente. Un tercio de nuestros hijos viven en la pobreza relativa y solo tienes que mirar el caos de Brexit para ver que Westminster no es adecuado para gobernar ni representa a Gales, ha remachado.
Desde la organización Todos Bajo una Misma Bandera Cymru, Llywelyn ap Gwilym, ha destacado por su parte que el debate sobre un futuro constitucional para Gales se ha intensificado desde que Reino Unido votó a favor de salir de la UE.
"Varios grupos creen que Gales y su pueblo tendrían un futuro mejor como país independiente fuera de Reino Unido (...). Cada vez hay una mayor concienciación de que la independencia es algo normal", ha asegurado. Una encuesta reciente de ITV Wales sitúa en el 12 por ciento el apoyo a la independencia de Gales.
Reino Unido está formado por Inglaterra, Escocia, Gales e Irlanda del Norte. En Escocia e Irlanda del Norte el 'No' al Brexit se impuso claramente con un 62 y un 55,78 por ciento, pero en Gales el 'Sí' al Brexit fue la opción más votada con un 52,53 por ciento. En el conjunto de Reino Unido, el Brexit se impuso con un 51,9 por ciento.
