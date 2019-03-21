Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Las milicias kurdas están "a punto" de derrotar al Estado Islámico en Siria

Las FSD llegaron a anunciar la derrota del grupo terrorista. Uno de sus comandantes matiza que los combates continúan.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Cortina de humo tras una explosión en Baghouz, en la provincia siria de Deir Al Zor. - REUTERS

Cortina de humo tras una explosión en Baghouz, en la provincia siria de Deir Al Zor. - REUTERS

Las Fuerzas de Siria Democrática (FSD), una alianza encabezada por fuerzas kurdas, han anunciado que han concluido la conquista del último territorio controlado por el grupo terrorista Estado Islámico (EI) en Siria.

"La localidad (de Al Baguz) fue liberada completamente del control del Estado Islámico y con esto se concluyeron las operaciones militares en el pueblo", dijo a Efe el comandante de las FSD Mervan Qamishlo.

Sin embargo, otro comandante de las FSD, Adnan Afrin, desmintió que hayan concluido la ofensiva contra los yihadistas. Afrin dijo que la derrota del Estado Islámico está "a punto" de realizarse pero "todavía" no se puede anunciar la victoria.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas