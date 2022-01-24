Estás leyendo: Los militares confirman su golpe de Estado en Burkina Faso y disuelven el Gobierno y el Parlamento

Público
Público

Los militares confirman su golpe de Estado en Burkina Faso y disuelven el Gobierno y el Parlamento

Los golpistas han anunciado desde la televisión estatal que han puesto fin al poder del presidente burkinés, Roch Kaboré, quien gobernaba este país de África occidental desde 2015 y que fue detenido este domingo.

Soldados del ejército piden a las personas que se alejen mientras se reúnen frente al campamento militar Guillaume Ouedraogo para mostrar su apoyo a los militares protagonistas del golpe de Estado en Burkina Faso, este lunes 24 de enero de 2022.
Soldados del ejército piden a las personas que se alejen mientras se reúnen frente al campamento militar Guillaume Ouedraogo para mostrar su apoyo a los militares protagonistas del golpe de Estado en Burkina Faso, este lunes 24 de enero de 2022. Vincent Bado / REUTERS

Uagadugú

Actualizado:

Los militares que iniciaron ayer un golpe de Estado en Burkina Faso confirmaron hoy en la televisión estatal la toma del poder y anunciaron la disolución del Gobierno y el Parlamento.

En dos comunicados leídos por un portavoz, el capitán Sidsoré Kader Ouédraogo, los golpistas anunciaron que han puesto fin al poder del presidente burkinés, Roch Kaboré, quien gobernaba este país de África occidental desde 2015 y que fue detenido este domingo.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público