Los militares confirman su golpe de Estado en Burkina Faso y disuelven el Gobierno y el Parlamento

UagadugúActualizado:
Los militares que iniciaron ayer un golpe de Estado en Burkina Faso confirmaron hoy en la televisión estatal la toma del poder y anunciaron la disolución del Gobierno y el Parlamento.
En dos comunicados leídos por un portavoz, el capitán Sidsoré Kader Ouédraogo, los golpistas anunciaron que han puesto fin al poder del presidente burkinés, Roch Kaboré, quien gobernaba este país de África occidental desde 2015 y que fue detenido este domingo.
(Habrá ampliación)
