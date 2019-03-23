Público
Militares franceses se unen a la policía para encarar la última protesta de los chalecos amarillos

A pesar de que el gobierno de Macron renunció a la subida de los impuestos al combustible, el movimiento se ha transformado en una forma de protesta más amplia contra sus políticas.

Miembros de las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad franceses durante las jornadas de movilización de los chalecos amarillos. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Fuerzas militares francesas se unieron a la policía en París el sábado para enfrentar el decimonoveno fin de semana consecutivo de las protestas de los chalecos amarillos contra el gobierno del presidente Emmanuel Macron.

A los manifestantes se les prohibió reunirse en los Campos Elíseos después de que las tiendas y negocios en la zona fueran saqueados y destruidos el fin de semana pasado, lo que llevó al gobierno a llamar a las unidades militares a la denominada "Operación Centinela".

Grupos de manifestantes comenzaron a reunirse en otras partes de París y otras importantes ciudades francesas en una continuación de las protestas que comenzaron en noviembre, después de que aumentase progresivamente la ira popular por los impuestos al combustible.

A pesar de que el gobierno de Macron renunció a la subida de los impuestos al combustible, el movimiento se ha transformado en una forma de protesta más amplia contra sus políticas.

