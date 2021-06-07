madridActualizado:
Estados Unidos donará a Taiwán 750.000 dosis de la vacuna contra el coronavirus en un momento en que el territorio registra cifras récord de muertes diarias por la enfermedad, con 26 decesos en las últimas horas.
El anuncio ha sido realizado por la senadora Tammy Duckworth durante una visita a Taiwán para evaluar la situación de su aliado asiático, ocasional punto de desencuentro con China, que reclama su soberanía sobre el territorio frente a las ambiciones independentistas de las autoridades locales.
"Era fundamental para Estados Unidos que Taiwán fuera incluido en el primer grupo en recibir donaciones, porque reconocemos su necesidad urgente y valoramos nuestra asociación", ha explicado Duckworth en declaraciones recogidas por la agencia oficial de noticias taiwanesa, Central News Agency (CNA).
El Ministerio de Exteriores de Taiwán ha aplaudido dicho compromiso, que "envía un mensaje fuerte y claro del apoyo de Estados Unidos, y el Gobierno taiwanés está agradecido por ello".
Duckworth y sus compañeros senadores estadounidenses Dan Sullivan y Chris Coons llegaron el domingo al aeropuerto de Taipei y fueron recibidos por el ministro de Exteriores de Taiwán, Joseph Wu, para evaluar la situación en el territorio, que no ha podido adscribirse a la iniciativa internacional de vacunación por presiones del Gobierno chino. Por ello, la tasa de vacunación para los 23,6 millones de habitantes de la isla sigue siendo inferior al 3%.
Mientras tanto, el territorio ha registrado en las últimas horas 214 casos de covid-19, todos de transmisión nacional, y 26 muertes por la enfermedad, según el Centro de Comando Central de Epidemias (CECC). Un total de 286 personas han fallecido por la pandemia. Los nuevos casos elevan el número total de contagios en Taiwán a 11.491.
