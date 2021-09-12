Estás leyendo: Primera visita oficial de un dignatario extranjero a Afganistán desde que los talibanes tomaron de nuevo el poder

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores de Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, se ha reunido este domingo con líderes talibanes. Según los fundamentalistas, el qatarí "felicitó" a la formación islamista por la "conquista".

El ministro de Exteriores de Qatar, el jeque Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, en conversaciones con el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Rusia, Sergei Lavrov (no se ve) en Moscú, Rusia, el 11 de septiembre de 2021. Reuters

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores qatarí, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, se reunió este domingo con líderes talibanes en Kabul en la primera visita oficial de un dignatario extranjero a Afganistán desde que los fundamentalistas tomaron el poder.

"El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores de Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, llegó a Kabul y se reunió con la cúpula del Emirato Islámico de Afganistán en el palacio presidencial", dijo un portavoz talibán, Bilal Karimi, a Efe.

Otro portavoz de los talibanes, Naeem Wardak, afirmó en Twitter que el ministro de Exteriores qatarí visitó al frente de una delegación al mulá Hassan Akhund, el primer ministro del Gobierno interino anunciado esta semana.

En la reunión estuvieron presentes importantes personalidades del poder talibán como Sirajuddin Haqqani, el nuevo ministro del Interior afgano, o el ministro de Defensa, el mulá Yaqoob Mujahid.

"En este encuentro ambas partes trataron las relaciones bilaterales, ayuda humanitaria, el futuro desarrollo económico de Afganistán y las interacciones internacionales con el emirato islámico", dijo Wardak.

Según los talibanes, el ministro qatarí de Exteriores "felicitó" a la formación islamista por la "conquista", y destacó las buenas relaciones de su país con Afganistán.

Otro miembro de la oficina de prensa de los talibanes, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, afirmó que el dignatario qatarí regresó a su país tras la reunión.

Las autoridades qataríes han sido clave a la hora de organizar evacuaciones desde Afganistán tras la retirada el 31 de agosto de las tropas estadounidenses que controlaban el aeropuerto militar de Kabul.

Qatar acoge desde hace años una oficina política de los talibanes y ha ejercido como mediador en las negociaciones intraafganas, a la vez que mantiene una buena relación con Washington, hasta el punto de hospedar la principal base militar estadounidense en el golfo Pérsico.

Los talibanes capturaron Kabul el pasado 15 de agosto tras una rápida campaña militar, durante la retirada final de las tropas de Estados Unidos y de la OTAN. Esta semana, anunciaron la formación de un Gobierno interino compuesto únicamente por miembros de la organización fundamentalista y sin presencia de mujeres.

