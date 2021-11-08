Estás leyendo: El ministro de Exteriores de Tuvalu graba su intervención en la COP26 desde el mar para concienciar del cambio climático

El ministro de Exteriores de Tuvalu graba su intervención en la COP26 desde el mar para concienciar del cambio climático

Varias islas corren el peligro de quedar inundadas por el agua, así que sus representantes han viajado a Glasgow para reclamar un la necesidad de reducir las emisiones de efecto invernadero por parte de Estados Unidos y China.

08/11/2021El ministro de Justicia, Comunicación y Relaciones Exteriores de Tuvalu, Simon Kofe
El ministro de Justicia, Comunicación y Relaciones Exteriores de Tuvalu, Simon Kofe, pronuncia una declaración de la COP26 mientras está de pie en el océano. Ministerio de Justicia, Comunicación y Asuntos Exteriores de Tuvalu. / REUTERS

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores de Tuvalu, Simon Kofe, ha dado su discurso de la Cumbre del Clima de Glasgow (COP26) metido en el mar. Su intención: advertir del impacto que ha tenido el cambio climático en su isla, un estado independiente integrado en la Polinesia. 

Kofe ha expresado que el lugar en el que se encuentra grabando su intervención en la Cumbre, que se reproducirá este martes, antes no estaba tapado por el mar

En ella, explica que su "declaración yuxtapone el escenario de la COP26 con las situaciones de la vida real que afronta Tuvalu debido a los impactos del cambio climático y el aumento del nivel del mar". 

Pero no es la única isla que corre ese riesgo: otras dos de las nueve ínsulas que componen el archipiélago están en peligro de inundación, Tuvalu, Fiji y Palau. 

Por ello, los líderes de las tres naciones viajaron, a pesar de las dificultades que supone debido a las restricciones por covid, a Glasgow, con el fin de hacer un llamamiento a la comunidad internacional. 

Salir de estas islas ha supuesto "un gran desafío", según el ministro de Finanzas de Tuvalu, Seve Paeniu. Han aprovechado la oportunidad, sin embargo, de expresar la necesidad de reducir las emisiones de efecto invernadero por parte de Estados Unidos y China, principalmente. 

