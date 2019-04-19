El primer ministro egipcio, Mustafa Madbuli, inauguró este viernes el acceso al enterramiento situado en la necrópolis de Dra Abu al Naga, cerca de Luxor, descubierto por una misión egipcia y considerado como el "más grande" de la orilla occidental de esta ciudad monumental.
En una ceremonia a la que han acudido responsables egipcios del Ministerio de Antigüedades y diplomáticos extranjeros en esta zona del sur de Egipto donde estaba la antigua Tebas, la capital de los faraones, el político expresó su "felicidad" con este nuevo descubrimiento, que convertirá el lugar en una "nueva atracción turística".
Este descubrimiento llega después de que la misión arqueológica egipcia removiera "los escombros acumulados de otras misiones extranjeras" durante más de 200 años que cubría toda la zona, según explicó el secretario general del Consejo Supremo de Antigüedades, Mustafa Waziri.
La misión pudo encontrar una cámara completa de adobe con un pozo profundo dentro de un pequeño patio de piedra en el medio del cementerio, lo que parece apuntar a que pertenece a la época ramésida (siglos XIII a XI a.C.) "por compartir muchas características con la necrópolis de Deir el Medina", también en Luxor, afirmó Waziri.
Dentro de las tumbas se halló una gran colección de ushebtis, que se colocaban en la tumba de los difuntos
Dentro de las tumbas se halló "una gran colección de ushebtis", que se colocaban en la tumba de los difuntos para acompañarlos en la otra vida, de "diferentes tamaños y hechas de fayenza azul", y también se descubrió "un papiro escrito en hierático y envuelto en lino", indicó.
Waziri añadió que el enterramiento "se caracteriza por una serie de escenas coloridas y claras en las columnas de sus entradas que llevan textos en los que queda registrado los nombres y títulos de los propietarios de las tumbas", la mayoría pertenecientes a una clase alta de la sociedad.
En los últimos años, Egipto está realizando una serie de anuncios de descubrimientos con el objetivo de alentar el turismo, un sector que se vio seriamente afectado por los acontecimientos ocurridos desde 2011 en el país árabe.
