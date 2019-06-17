El expresidente de Egipto Mohamed Mursi, que gobernó el país entre 2012 y 2013 antes de ser derrocado por el Ejército en un golpe de Estado no sangriento, falleció este lunes durante una sesión de un juicio contra él por espionaje a favor de Catar, informó la televisión estatal egipcia.
Mursi ha sufrido un desvanecimiento durante la vista, lo que ha forzado su aplazamiento, y ha muerto después, tal y como ha recogido el diario local Al Ahram.
La televisión agregó que el cadáver de Mursi "fue trasladado al hospital y se tomaron las medidas necesarias" sin detallar a qué centro hospitalario fue llevado.
El juicio se celebró en la Academia de la Policía de El Cairo, donde Mursi solía ser trasladado en helicóptero para cada sesión
El juicio estaba celebrándose en la Academia de la Policía de El Cairo, adonde Mursi solía ser trasladado en helicóptero para cada sesión desde la prisión de Borg al Arab, situada al oeste de la ciudad mediterránea de Alejandría (norte).
La emisora publica no ofreció más detalles sobre las causas de la muerte del exmandatario islamista, que llevaba preso desde el 3 de julio de 2013 y fue sometido a múltiples juicios en este tiempo.
La salud de Mursi, de 67 años, se había deteriorado en los pasados seis años, en los que permaneció la mayor parte del tiempo en el centro penitenciario. Se convirtió en 2012 en el primer presidente electo del país, después de imponerse en los comicios celebrados tras la caída de Hosni Mubarak un año antes, y fue derrocado en 2013 en un golpe de Estado militar.
Su familia y organizaciones de derechos humanos han denunciado que el expresidente era mantenido en régimen de aislamiento y no se le permitían visitas.
La organización Amnistía Internacional (AI) aseguró el pasado febrero que Mursi sólo había recibido tres visitas desde que fue detenido tras el golpe de Estado contra su Gobierno que encabezó el actual presidente, Abdelfatah al Sisi, en aquel entonces ministro de Defensa.
