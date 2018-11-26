Público
Movimiento Democracia en Europa Varoufakis se presentará a las elecciones europeas con una lista internacional desde Alemania

El antiguo ministro de Finanzas griego ha salido vencedor como cabeza de lista en la candidatura del Movimiento Democracia en Europa, que él mismo fundó, y con el que quiere demostrar que un movimiento paneuropeo es necesario para llevar a cabo ciertos cambios a nivel continental.

Varoufakis después de salir elegido como cabeza de lista del movimiento que él mismo funcó Movimiento Democracia en Europa | Twitter de DiEM25

El exministro de Finanzas griego Yannis Varoufakis encabezará una lista internacional para las elecciones europeas que se presentará en Alemania. Varoufakis fue elegido hoy en Berlín cabeza de lista por el Movimiento Democracia en Europa por 46 votos contra 8, según un tuit de la agrupación.

Democracia en Europa es el ala alemana del movimiento europeo DIEM 25 fundado por Varoufakis. La lista está formada por 10 hombres y diez mujeres con siete nacionalidades, entre los que figura filósofo croata Sreko Horvat.

Aunque en las listas completamente trasnacionales no está contemplado si es posible que un ciudadano europeo se presente como candidato en un país distinto al suyo donde pueda acreditar domicilio. Varoufakis decidió fundar el movimiento tras dimitir como ministro de Finanzas griego y llegar a la conclusión de que para lograr cambios en Europa se necesitaba un movimiento paneuropeo.

Democracia en Europa tendrá que disputarse en Alemania los votos de izquierdas con el partido La Izquierda y deberá hacer frente a la campaña con una infraestructura escasa y dependerá en buena parte de la repercusión mediática de Varoufakis. El político griego, que durante el momento más álgido de la crisis fue visto como el principal opositor al entonces ministro de Finanzas alemán, Wolfgang Schäuble, y a las políticas de austeridad deberá exprimir su imagen al máximo.

