EEUU Muere a los 87 años Sheldon Adelson, el magnate que quiso crear Eurovegas

El estadounidense estaba siendo tratado contra un linfoma no-Hodgkin. Figuraba en el puesto 37 entre las mayores fortunas del planeta, según Forbes.

Sheldon Adelson, en una imagen de archivo
Sheldon Adelson, en una imagen de archivo.- REUTERS

madrid

Actualizado:

público | agencias

Muere a los 87 años el magnate de los casinos Sheldon Adelson, según informa su empresa Las Vegas Sands. El estadounidense estaba siendo tratado contra un linfoma no-Hodgkin. "Nuestro fundador y líder visionario, Sheldon G. Adelson, falleció anoche a la edad de 87 años debido a complicaciones relacionadas con el tratamiento del linfoma no Hodgkin", ha confirmado Las Vegas Sands.

Contaba con un patrimonio estimado de 35.900 millones de dólares (29.298 millones de euros), y figuraba en el puesto 37 entre las mayores fortunas del planeta, según Forbes.

A principios de la pasada década, el empresario trató de desarrollar en España un gran complejo europeo de casinos y hoteles, denominado Eurovegas en Madrid.

Fue uno de los primeros grandes donantes estadounidenses en apoyar la candidatura de 2016 de Donald Trump, de quien es amigo cercano, y su influencia en el movimiento conservador se extendió durante años.

Adelson, nacido en Boston en 1933 y que comenzó vendiendo periódicos, era el propietario del diario Las Vegas Review-Journal, el único gran diario que respaldó la candidatura de Trump en 2016.

