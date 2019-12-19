Público
Un agente del servicio secreto ruso muere en un tiroteo en el centro de Moscú

Hay otros dos agentes heridos de gravedad. Las autoridades rusas ya han neutralizado al supuesto autor del tiroteo en la sede del Servicio Federal de Seguridad. 

19/12/2019 - Agentes de la Policía rusa acordonan la sede del Servicio Federal de Seguridad (FSB) tras un tiroteo. / REUTERS

Un agente de los servicios secretos rusos murió este jueves y varias personas resultaron heridas en un tiroteo ocurrido cerca de la sede del Servicio Federal de Seguridad (FSB, antiguo KGB) en el centro de Moscú, según fuentes oficiales. Según informa el servicio de prensa del FSB, un agente murió debido a las heridas de bala, mientras otros dos también sufrieron "heridas muy graves".

La nota oficial precisa que el ataque contra un edificio del FSB en la calle Bolsháya Lubianka fue perpetrado por una sola persona y no por varias, como se informó en un primer momento. De esta forma, el FSB también niega las informaciones de que varias personas hubieran muerto en el ataque, entre asaltantes y agentes de los servicios de seguridad. A su vez, el Ministerio de Sanidad informó de que cinco personas tuvieron que ser atendidas por heridas de diversa gravedad después del tiroteo.

Un testigo citado por la agencia Reuters ha explicado que "el tiroteo comenzó en torno a las 17.40" (hora local). "Vi a un agente de tráfico corriendo calle abajo, escondiéndose detrás de los coches", ha contado, en alusión a una situación de caos que también han captado numerosos vídeos difundidos en redes sociales.

El incidente se produjo en vísperas del aniversario de la fundación de la Cheka, precursor del KGB soviético, y cuando el presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, presidía en el Kremlin un concierto dedicado a esa onomástica.

"El presidente ha sido informado", dijo Dmitri Peskov, el portavoz del presidente, quien en la velada destacó que los servicios secretos habían abortado este año más de medio centenar de actos terroristas. 

