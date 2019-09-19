Público
Muere el dictador tunecino Ben Alí, exiliado en Arabia Saudí

La Justicia tunecina lo condenó 'in absentia' a 35 años de cárcel por delitos de corrupción y torturas y a otros 20 años por incitar al asesinato y el saqueo.

Zine el Abidine Ben Alí, en una imagen de archivo. / REUTERS - JAMAL SAIDI

El dictador tunecino Zine el Abidine Ben Alí, exiliado en Arabia Saudí desde su derrocamiento a principios de 2011, ha fallecido este jueves a los 83 años de edad, días después de que su entorno reconociese un empeoramiento de su estado de salud. "Ben Alí acaba de morir en Arabia Saudí", ha confirmado su abogado, Mounir Ben Salha, en declaraciones a la agencia Reuters.

Ben Alí, de 83 años de edad, se exilió en Riad tras ser derrocado durante la Revolución de los Jazmines de 2011, que desencadenó la Primavera Árabe, tras más de 20 años en el poder.

La Justicia tunecina ha condenado in absentia a Ben Alí a 35 años de cárcel por delitos de corrupción y torturas y a otros 20 años por incitar al asesinato y el saqueo.

