Muere una monitora española y diez alumnas resultan heridas en un viaje solidario en Costa de Marfil

La subdirectora del Colegio Mayor Bonaigua de Barcelona, Teresa Cardona, ha fallecido en un accidente de tráfico en Costa de Marfil, han confirmado a Efe fuentes del Ministerio de Exteriores.
Cardona dirigía a un grupo de estudiantes universitarias en una "actividad de promoción social" como parte de sus vacaciones de verano. Todas ellas eran alumnas de bachillerato y de universidad que pertenecían a centros y residencias del Opus Dei.
En el accidente, que se produjo ayer y cuyos detalles aún se desconocen, "ha habido más personas heridas, pero ninguna más de consideración", han subrayado fuentes del Opus Dei.
Según ha confirmado Exteriores, Cardona viajaba como monitora de un grupo de jóvenes, diez de las cuales han resultado heridas y están siendo atendidas en un centro médico.
Personal de la embajada se ha trasladado al lugar de los hechos para asistir consularmente a las heridas y gestionar su traslado a la principal ciudad del país, Abidján.
Lamento la muerte en accidente de trafico de una monitora española en #CostaDeMarfil. Sigo atentamente situación del resto de jóvenes solidarias españolas heridas. Nuestra Embajada está trabajando intensamente en su asistencia.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) 23 de junio de 2019
