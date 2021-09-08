Muere el ministro de Emergencias ruso al intentar salvar a un cámara de televisión

moscú
El ministro de Emergencias de Rusia, Evgueni Zínichev, falleció mientras salvaba la vida de una persona durante unos ejercicios, ha informado este miércoles el propio ministerio.
Según un comunicado oficial, citado por la agencia RIA Nóvosti, Zínichev, de 55 años, perdió la vida durante el cumplimiento de su deber en unos ejercicios para la protección de la "zona ártica de situaciones emergencias".
La nota indica que el trágico suceso tuvo lugar en la localidad de Norilsk, ubicada en el Círculo Polar ártico, sin dar más detalles.
Según la cadena de televisión rusa RT, Zínichev falleció cuando intentaba salvar la vida a un cámara de televisión que se resbaló durante una grabación y se precipitó al agua desde un precipicio.
Poco después, el Ministerio de Emergencias precisó que Zínichev perdió la vida en un intento de salvar al operador de cámara Aleksandr Melnik, que se encontraba en el Ártico para rodar un documental sobre el desarrollo de la región y la Ruta Marítima del Norte.
Según varias fuentes, Melnik, ganador del premio cinematográfico ruso "Nika", no sobrevivió a la caída.
La muerte del ministro ruso ha suscitado un aluvión de reacciones políticas y muestras de condolencias. El presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, fue uno de los primeros en trasladar su pésame por la muerte de Zínichev, que calificó de una "gran pérdida".
