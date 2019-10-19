Mueren 15 personas y 13 están desaparecidas tras derrumbarse una presa fluvial en Siberia

Al menos 15 personas han muerto y otras 13 están desaparecidas como consecuencia del derrumbe esta madrugada de una presa fluvial de la región siberiana de Krasnoyarsk, según informaron hoy los servicios de Emergencia de Rusia.
"Según los datos en nuestro poder, hablamos de 15 muertos y 13 desaparecidos", informó la fuente oficial a las agencias locales. Además, más de una decena de personas han sido hospitalizadas con heridas de diversa gravedad.
El jefe del Gobierno local, Yuri Lapshin, aseguró que "previsiblemente" las cifras de muertos se incrementarán en las próximas horas tras la catástrofe ocurrida en un yacimiento aurífero del río Seiba, a la altura de la localidad de Schetinkino.
Fuentes oficiales confirmaron a medios locales que entre los muertos, heridos y desaparecidos figuran los operarios que residían en los barracones provisionales que fueron arrasados por la tromba de agua provocada por las intensas lluvias de los últimos días.
"En los dos barracones afectados por la rotura de la presa vivían unas 74 personas", precisó el funcionario.
El Comité de Instrucción ya ha incoado un caso penal por la muerte de personas debido a la violación de las normas laborales de seguridad por parte de la compañía Sibzoloto.
Al respecto, Lapshin denunció que el dique siniestrado fue construido de manera artesanal y "en violación de todas las normas imaginables e inimaginables".
