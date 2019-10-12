Dos hombres murieron, unas 60 personas resultaron heridas y se aconsejó la evauación de más de seis millones por la llegada de un poderoso tifón a la capital japonesa, que arrastra consigo las lluvias y los vientos más fuertes en los últimos 60 años.
El tifón Hagibis, que significa "velocidad" en el idioma filipino Tagalog, tocó tierra en Honshu, la isla principal de de Japón, durante la noche de este sábado, lo que provocó el desbordamiento de algunas orillas de ríos y amenazaba con inundar Tokio con la marea alta.
La tormenta, que el gobierno había advertido que podría ser la más fuerte que ha golpeado Tokio desde 1958, trajo lluvias récord en muchas áreas, incluida la popular ciudad balneario Hakone, con una enorme lluvia de 939 milímetros en 24 horas.
La Agencia Meteorológica de Japón decretó el nivel de alerta más alto para 12 prefecturas, incluida Tokio. "Es probable que ya haya daños por inundaciones y deslizamientos de tierra", dijo un funcionario de la agencia en una conferencia de prensa transmitida por la emisora pública NHK. "Es fundamental que las personas tomen medidas con urgencia para proteger sus vidas y las vidas de sus seres queridos".
Muchas personas en Tokio y sus alrededores se refugiaron en instalaciones de evacuación temporal el sábado antes de que llegara lo peor. Yuka Ikemura, una maestra de guardería de 24 años, estaba en una de esas instalaciones en un centro comunitario en Edogawa en el este de Tokio con su hijo de tres años, su hija de ocho meses y un conejo, su mascota.
"Tengo niños pequeños que cuidar y vivimos en el primer piso de un departamento viejo", dijo Ikemura. "Trajimos con nosotros lo básico. Me da miedo pensar cuándo nos quedemos sin pañales y leche", dijo a Reuters.
