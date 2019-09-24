Mueren ocho recién nacidos por un incendio en un hospital de Argelia

Al menos ocho recién nacidos han muerto víctimas de un incendio que ha afectado este martes de madrugada a la planta de maternidad de un hospital de Argelia, según las autoridades de defensa civil.
El fuego ha afectado a un hospital de la localidad de Oued Souf, situada 700 kilómetros al sureste de la capital, Argel. Este mismo centro ya había sufrido en 2018 otro incendio que provocó graves daños en gran parte del edificio.
Los bebés han perdido la vida por quemaduras o inhalación de humo, según las autoridades, que han confirmado también el rescate de otros once niños y 65 personas más.
