El Gobierno argelino denuncia la muerte de tres civiles en un ataque marroquí en el Sáhara

La presidencia argelina ha denunciado este miércoles que tres civiles de su país fueron "cobardemente asesinados" en un "bárbaro bombardeo" contra un convoy de camiones en la ruta que une la ciudad argelina de Uargla y la capital de Mauritania, Nuakchott.
A través de un comunicado oficial difundido ese miércoles después de que se hayan sucedido los rumores, la presidencia argelina ha responsabilizado a las fuerzas marroquíes de "haber cometido con armamento sofisticado este cobarde asesinato".
"El 1 de noviembre de 2021, mientras el pueblo argelino celebra con alegría y serenidad el 67 aniversario del estallido de la gloriosa Revolución de Liberación Nacional, tres ciudadanos argelinos fueron asesinados cobardemente por un bárbaro bombardeo contra sus camiones en el enlace Nuakchott-Uargla, una ruta natural de comercio entre los pueblos de la región", se puede leer en el comunicado.
Las autoridades argelinas tomaron "inmediatamente" las medidas necesarias para investigar este "despreciable acto con el fin de dilucidar las circunstancias que lo rodearon".
