Muerte de 71 refugiados Los cuatro acusados por la muerte de 71 refugiados, condenados a cadena perpetua

Un tribunal húngaro ha condenado este jueves a los cuatro cabecillas de la red de traficantes de personas, responsable de la muerte de los refugiados encontrados en un camión frigorífico abandonado en Austria en 2015.

Forenses de la policía austriaca examinado el camión en el que se encontraron los cadáveres de los refugiados, en una imagen de archivo. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Un tribunal húngaro ha condenado este jueves, en segunda y definitiva instancia, a cadena perpetua a los cuatro cabecillas de la red de traficantes de personas, responsabilizada de la muerte de  71 refugiados hallados asfixiados en un camión frigorífico abandonado en Austria en 2015.

Según la agencia magiar MTI, el Tribunal de Szeged, en el sur de Hungría, dictaminó además penas de al menos cuatro años de cárcel para otros diez acusados por este crimen. Además, a tres de los condenados a cadena perpetua se les ha negado la posibilidad de libertad condicional.

El fallo de segunda instancia, que ya no puede ser recurrido, es más severo que la primera sentencia de 25 años de prisión para cada uno de los cabecillas, acusados del delito de homicidio con especial crueldad y por trata de personas con el agravante de pertenencia a una organización criminal.

La red de traficantes de personas estaba formada por doce búlgaros y dos afganos, supuestamente vinculados a redes de Grecia y Turquía.

El proceso judicial tuvo lugar en Hungría porque las investigaciones aclararon que los refugiados, que viajaban en un camión hacia Europa occidental, murieron cuando estaban aún en territorio húngaro.

