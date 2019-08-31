Un muerto y seis heridos en un ataque con cuchillo cerca de Lyon

Al menos una persona ha muerto y otras seis han resultado heridas en un ataque perpetrado con un cuchillo en una estación de metro en Villeurbanne, cerca de Lyon (este de Francia), informó este sábado la prefectura (delegación del Gobierno) de la región del Ródano.
Una persona ha sido detenida en relación con los hechos, señalaron los medios franceses, que añadieron que todas las hipótesis sobre la naturaleza del ataque están abiertas, incluida la pista terrorista.
Otro de los supuestos agresores se dio a la fuga por un parque cercano y está siendo buscado por la policía, señaló el diario local Le Progrès, aunque ese extremo no ha sido confirmado de forma oficial.
Este mismo diario cita a un testigo de la escena, quien señaló que el sospechoso iba armado con un gran cuchillo de cocina y comenzó a atacar a la gente que esperaba en la parada de autobús a la salida de la estación de metro.
Los hechos tuvieron lugar sobre las 16.30 hora local (14.30 GMT), en la estación de metro Laurent-Bonnevay de Villeurbanne, que fue cerrada siete minutos después, según comunicó la red de transportes de Lyon a través de Twitter.
Alrededor de una cincuentena de bomberos y miembros de los equipos de emergencias se han desplazado al lugar para atender a los heridos, uno de los cuales se encuentra en situación crítica.
Las líneas de autobús y metro de Lyon y Villeurbanne se encuentran afectadas por la operación de seguridad, en la que también participan militares, según "Le Progrès".
