Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Dos muertos y 12 heridos en un accidente en el "tobogán más largo del mundo" en China

El parque de atracciones ha sido cerrado y los responsables de la empresa que lo opera han sido puestos bajo tutela policial

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen del tobogán donde se ha producido el accidente mortal en Chengdú (China).

Imagen del tobogán donde se ha producido el accidente mortal en Chengdú (China).

Al menos dos personas han muerto y doce más han resultado heridas, entre ellas seis menores de edad, al caer por un tobogán en un parque de atracciones de la ciudad china de Chengdú (en el centro del país), informó la agencia oficial de noticias Xinhua.

El suceso se produjo la tarde del 1 de mayo, festivo en China, cuando los turistas cayeron por el tobogán promocionado como "el más largo del mundo" por el propio parque de atracciones.

En total se accidentaron 14 visitantes -ocho adultos y seis adolescentes-, y los doce heridos, cuya gravedad se desconoce, están recibiendo tratamiento médico en un hospital local.

La investigación sobre el accidente continúa, dijo la oficina de la comunidad de Taiping, donde se encuentra el parque de atracciones, sin precisar más detalles sobre cómo se produjo la caída.

El parque de atracciones ha sido cerrado y los responsables de la empresa que lo opera han sido puestos bajo tutela policial mientras se cursan las investigaciones.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas