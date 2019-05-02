Dos muertos y 12 heridos en un accidente en el "tobogán más largo del mundo" en China

Al menos dos personas han muerto y doce más han resultado heridas, entre ellas seis menores de edad, al caer por un tobogán en un parque de atracciones de la ciudad china de Chengdú (en el centro del país), informó la agencia oficial de noticias Xinhua.
El suceso se produjo la tarde del 1 de mayo, festivo en China, cuando los turistas cayeron por el tobogán promocionado como "el más largo del mundo" por el propio parque de atracciones.
En total se accidentaron 14 visitantes -ocho adultos y seis adolescentes-, y los doce heridos, cuya gravedad se desconoce, están recibiendo tratamiento médico en un hospital local.
Two adults have been reported dead and 12 people, including six minors, injured during a Wednesday slide accident in an amusement park in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province https://t.co/pgKfFO0yx4 pic.twitter.com/X8tWNyHorn— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) 2 de mayo de 2019
La investigación sobre el accidente continúa, dijo la oficina de la comunidad de Taiping, donde se encuentra el parque de atracciones, sin precisar más detalles sobre cómo se produjo la caída.
El parque de atracciones ha sido cerrado y los responsables de la empresa que lo opera han sido puestos bajo tutela policial mientras se cursan las investigaciones.
