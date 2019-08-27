Las mujeres de Bangladesh ya no tendrán que decir si son vírgenes en sus certificados de matrimonio

El Tribunal Supremo de Bangladesh ha dictaminado que las mujeres ya no tendrán que declarar si son vírgenes en los certificados de matrimonio tras cinco años de batalla legal por parte de los grupos de defensa de los derechos de las mujeres, que buscaban proteger la privacidad y luchar contra la potencial humillación de estas.

Las leyes matrimoniales en Bangladesh, un país mayoritariamente musulmán, requerían que la novia dijera en su certificado de matrimonio si era "kumari" (virgen), viuda o divorciada. Pero este domingo, el Supremo ordenó al Gobierno retirar la palabra "kumari" y reemplazarla por "soltera", un gesto celebrado por los grupos de defensa de la mujer.

"Es una sentencia que nos hace creer que podemos luchar y crear más cambios para las mujeres en el futuro"

Según la sentencia, el novio también tendrá que desvelar si está soltero, divorciado o viudo. Por el momento el Gobierno no se ha pronunciado sobre el fallo o cuándo comenzará a aplicarse.

Ainun Nahar Siddiqua, una de las dos abogadas implicadas en el caso, ha explicado que este se remonta a un recurso presentado en 2014 para cambiar el formulario en base a la Ley de Matrimonio y Divorcio Musulmán del país, de 1974. "Es una sentencia que nos hace creer que podemos luchar y crear más cambios para las mujeres en el futuro", ha declarado Siddiqua, de Bangladesh Legal Aid And Services Trust (BLAST), a Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Presentamos un recurso escrito porque preguntar a alguien si es virgen o no va en contra del derecho a la privacidad de la persona", ha añadido.

Mohamad Ali Akbar Sarker, un funcionario de registro de matrimonios musulmanes de Dhaka, ha señalado a Thomson Reuters Foundation que funcionarios como él están a la espera de que el Ministerio de Derecho y Justicia les informe oficialmente sobre los cambios en el formulario.

"He realizado muchos matrimonios en Dacca y a menudo me han preguntado por qué los hombres tienen la libertad de no desvelar su estatus y las mujeres no. Siempre les decía que no estaba en mi mano. Supongo que ya no me plantearán más esa pregunta", ha añadido.

