Las mujeres emiratíes tendrán la misma representación que los hombres en el poder legislativo

Emiratos Árabes Unidos (EAU) anunció este sábado que las mujeres tendrán el 50% de la representación del poder legislativo, representado en el Consejo Nacional Federal, cuando se renueve el próximo año, informó la agencia de noticias estatal, WAM.
El presidente de EAU, el jeque Jalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, mandó instrucciones para que se eleve la representación femenina en el Consejo Nacional Federal de un 22,5% al 50% para destacar "el papel de liderazgo e influyente de la mujer en los sectores vitales del Estado", apuntó la agencia.
Además, subrayó que este paso colocó al país en "los puestos avanzados de la representación de la mujer", pues las emiratíes ha logrado en "un tiempo récord" un avance que "las mujeres del mundo han conseguido en muchas décadas".
Por su parte, el vicepresidente de EAU, Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktum, indicó en su cuenta oficial de Twitter que "el decreto presidencial que asigna el 50% de los escaños del Consejo Nacional Federal a las mujeres es un gran paso hacia delante para consolidar el papel legislativo y parlamentario de las mujeres en el desarrollo de nuestra nación".
The Presidential decree allocating 50% of the seats in the Federal National Council to women is a great leap forwards in cementing the legislative and parliamentary role of women in our nation's development.— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) 8 de diciembre de 2018
Women are half of our society: they should be represented as such.
Asimismo, aseveró que éstas "son la mitad de nuestra sociedad y deberían estar representadas como tal". El poder legislativo lo constituye el Consejo Nacional Federal (asamblea consultiva de 40 miembros nombrados por los emires por dos años) que examina las leyes propuestas por el Consejo de Ministros, que suelen reflejar las políticas de los emires.
Actualmente, el Consejo Nacional Federal está encabezado por una mujer, Amal al Qubaisi, desde el 18 de noviembre de 2015. Está previsto que se elija el año que viene un nuevo poder legislativo, en el que 20 de los 40 miembros son elegidos por unos comicios electorales, mientras que los otros 20 son designados por los responsables de cada emirato del país.
EAU es una monarquía absoluta en la que los emires nombran al primer ministro y al Consejo Federal de Ministros, y estos suelen ser miembros de la familia real.
