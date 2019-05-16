Público
Mujeres iraníes Las mujeres iraníes tienen prohibido montar en bicicleta por considerar que es insinuante

Un fiscal de Isfahan, Ali Isfahani, ha ordenado a la policía a informar y castigar a las mujeres sobre esta norma. 

Mujeres paseando por una calle de Teherán. EFE

Un fiscal de Isfahan, provincia de Irán, ha afirmado que las mujeres tienen prohibido montar en bicicleta. Según la agencia semioficial (IRNA), Ali Isfahani, el jurista, ha ordenado a la policía a informar a las mujeres de esta norma, y si estas no están dispuestas a dejar de utilizar la bicicleta se les confiscará su carné de identidad e incluso el vehículo. 

Debido a la gran cantidad de parques y jardines que hay en Isfahán, los ciudadanos han dado un buen uso a la bicicleta, además recientemente se ha implantado un alquiler de bicicletas semipúblicas en la ciudad en el cual las mujeres no tienen prohibido registrarse, según publica El Mundo.

Esta prohibición viene a raíz de que algunos consideran que una mujer montando en bicicleta es insinuante e incluso incita a la lujuria, y por lo tanto va en contra del carácter recatado que deberían tener las mujeres en Irán, según el jurista.

El Líder Supremo iraní, Ali Jamenei, declaró que "está prohibido que las mujeres monten en bicicleta en presencia de extranjeros o de aquellos que no sean familiares directos". Lo que equivale a vetar a las mujeres en bicicleta en los lugares públicos.

