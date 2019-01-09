Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Muro de Estados Unidos Trump aprovecha la situación en la frontera con México para exigir dinero para el muro

El presidente de Estados Unidos asegura que la situación en el sur del país es una "creciente crisis humanitaria y de seguridad" y culpa a los demócratas por negarse a brindar apoyo para construir una pared fronteriza. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Donald Trump, en marzo del año pasado, durante su visita a la frontera entre California y México. /REUTERS

Donald Trump, en marzo del año pasado, durante su visita a la frontera entre California y México. /REUTERS

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha asegurado que la situación en la frontera del sur del país es una "creciente crisis humanitaria y de seguridad" que pone en peligro a todos los estadounidenses. "Todos los estadounidenses se ven afectados por la descontrolada migración ilegal", ha indicado Trump durante su primer discurso televisado desde el Despacho Oval, añadiendo que "reduce los empleos y los salarios". "No tenemos espacio para retenerles y no tenemos forma de trasladarles de inmediato a su país", ha aseverado.

El mandatario ha recalcado que el cierre del Gobierno permanece debido a los demócratas, que se han negado a brindar apoyo para un muro fronterizo y con quienes se reunirá este miércoles para reanudar las conversaciones."El Gobierno permanece cerrado por una razón y solo una: los demócratas no aprueban la financiación de la seguridad fronteriza", ha recalcado Trump.

El magnate no ha declarado el asunto como una emergencia nacional y ha indicado que el muro se pagará de forma indirecta con el nuevo acuerdo comercial entre Estados Unidos y México. El presidente estadounidense también ha destacado la violencia a la que se enfrentan los migrantes en su viaje para llegar a Estados Unidos. "Una de cada tres mujeres son agredidas sexualmente en el peligroso viaje a través de México. Las mujeres y los niños son las mayores víctimas. Esta es la trágica realidad de la inmigración ilegal en nuestra frontera", ha subrayado.

Además, Trump ha asegurado que la frontera es un fácil acceso de drogas y que "este año morirán más estadounidenses por drogas que en toda la guerra de Vietnam".

"El símbolo de América debe ser la Estatua de la Libertad, no un muro de nueve metros", asegura el demócrata Schumer

Por su parte, el líder de la minoría demócrata en el Senado, Chuck Schumer, ha recalcado que el Gobierno debe volver a abrirse mientras continúan las conversaciones sobre la seguridad fronteriza."El símbolo de América debe ser la Estatua de la Libertad, no un muro de nueve metros", ha manifestado Schumer. "Entonces nuestra sugerencia es simple, señor presidente: reabrir el Gobierno y trabajar para resolver nuestras diferencias sobre la seguridad fronteriza", ha añadido.

La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, Nancy Pelosi, ha advertido de que Trump ha decidido mantener como "rehenes" a los estadounidenses. "El presidente ha elegido el miedo. Queremos comenzar con los hechos", ha aseverado Pelosi.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas