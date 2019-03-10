El presidente Donald Trump pedirá el lunes al Congreso de Estados Unidos otros 8.600 millones de dólares para ayudar a pagar el muro que prometió construir en la frontera sur con México, dijeron a Reuters funcionarios familiarizados con el proyecto de presupuesto para 2020.
La solicitud es seis veces más de lo que el Congreso otorgó para proyectos fronterizos en cada uno de los últimos dos años fiscales, y un 6% superior a lo que Trump ha reservado invocando poderes de emergencia este año.
Los demócratas, que se oponen al muro porque lo consideran innecesario e inmoral, controlan la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, por lo que es improbable que la demanda del presidente republicano sea aprobada en el Congreso.
Independientemente de si el Congreso lo aprueba, el anuncio podría ayudar a Trump a destacar sus credenciales sobre seguridad fronteriza cuando comience a ganar fuerza la carrera presidencial de 2020, en la que Trump buscará la reelección.
"Le permite al presidente decir que ha cumplido con su compromiso de tener control operacional de la frontera suroeste", dijo un funcionario del gobierno, que habló a condición de anonimato sobre la solicitud de presupuesto.
"Hemos proporcionado el curso de acción, la estrategia y hemos hecho la solicitud para finalizar el trabajo. Es una cuestión de si el Congreso nos permite finalizar la tarea", dijo un segundo funcionario.
La solicitud se basa en un plan de 2017 presentado por los funcionarios de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza para construir o reemplazar 1.162 kilómetros de barreras en frontera, lo que en total demandaría unos 18.000 millones de dólares.
