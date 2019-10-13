Los nacionalistas polacos buscan una nueva victoria en las elecciones generales de hoy

Los colegios electorales de Polonia abrieron hoy sus puertas a las 07.00 hora local para celebrar unas elecciones generales en las que el partido gobernante Ley y Justicia (PiS) aspira a repetir victoria y mayoría absoluta.
Más de 25.000 centros electorales están habilitados para esta jornada, y permanecerán abiertos hasta las 21.00 hora local. Las últimas encuestas dan la victoria a PiS, la fuerza de corte nacionalista-conservador que ya gobierna Polonia desde 2015, con hasta un 46 % de los votos.
El sondeo elaborado por el instituto CBOS y publicado el viernes, sitúa en segundo lugar al bloque liberal Coalición Ciudadana, que obtendría el 19% de los apoyos, seguido de la coalición de izquierdas, con un 9%, el Partido Campesino, con un 6%, y la populista Confederación, también con un 6%.
Según esta encuesta, PiS repetiría la mayoría absoluta lograda en los pasados comicios, sin que ni las alianzas entre los partidos de la oposición ni la lluvia de críticas y amenazas de la Comisión Europea hayan logrado restar apoyos a un partido que, salvo sorpresas, volverá a tener las manos libres para imponer sus polémicas medidas.
Se espera que los resultados definitivos no se hagan públicos hasta mañana, lunes.
