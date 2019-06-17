Público
Namibia El Gobierno de Namibia subasta un millar de animales salvajes por la escasez de agua

La supervivencia de los animales que allí habitan está en peligro debido a la sequía y la escasez de pastos. Una situación que ha obligado al Gobierno a tomar medidas urgentes.

Varias jirafas en su recinto en el zoológico de Jerusalén, 24 de febrero de 2016. REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun

Imagen de archivo. REUTERS

La sequía está terminando con las reservas y parques nacionales de Namibia, al suroeste de África. La supervivencia de los animales que allí habitan está en peligro debido a la escasez de agua. Una situación que ha obligado al Gobierno a tomar medidas urgentes: vender un millar de animales salvajes en una subasta pública con la que, según aseguró el portavoz de Medio Ambiente, Romeo Muyunda, se pretende "preservar los pastos y generar los fondos que son tan necesarios para los parques y la gestión de la fauna".

Una subasta, explican, que incluyen 500 búfalos del Parque de la Llanura de Waterberg, 150 gacelas de Hardap y Naute, 65 antílopes oryx, 60 jirafas y 28 elefantes del Parque Nacional de Khaudum y de la región de Omatjete. Además, también se venderán 35 antílopes elandm 16 kudus, 20 impalas y 16 ñúes que, de quedarse en los parques, correrían el riesgo de morir de hambre debido a la escasez de pastos

Los animales están valorados en un millón de euros

El ministro de Información namibio, Stanley Simataa, ha informado de la iniciativa tras una reunión del Consejo de Ministros en la que se trató la propuesta presentada por el Ministerio de Medio Ambiente, según recoge el periódico The Namibian en su edición digital.

Pese a que por el momento no se han acordado los mecanismos para realizar la subasta, los animales están valorados en 17 millones de dólares namibios (aproximadamente un millón de euros) que, como informaron desde el Gobierno, se destinaran al reacondicionamiento de parques y reservas.

