NASA La NASA cancela el primer paseo espacial de mujeres por la falta de tallas en los trajes 

Este 29 de marzo estaba previsto que las astronautas estadounidenses Christina Koch y Anne McClain realizaran el primer paseo espacial exclusivo de mujeres. Sin embargo, la NASA ha reconocido que falta un torso de talla mediana en uno de sus trajes, por lo que de momento el paseo lo hará Koch con un compañero varón.

La astronauta de la NASA Christina Koch (centro) asiste a sus compañeros astronautas Nick Hague (izquierda) y Anne McClain (derechea) para ajustar sus trajes espaciales poco antes de comenzar su primer paseo espacial el pasado 22 de marzo. / NASA

Hasta ahora los protagonistas de los paseos espaciales eran solo hombres o equipos mixtos de hombres y mujeres, pero a principios de mes la NASA anunció que por primera vez se realizaría uno exclusivamente femenino. Las astronautas estadounidenses Christina Koch y Anne McClain protagonizarían este acontecimienteo el próximo 29 de marzo saliendo fuera de la estación espacial internacional (ISS) para instalar baterías nuevas.

Pero los planes de la NASA se han truncado "en parte" por falta de trajes para las astronautas, según ha reconocido este lunes la agencia espacial en un comunicado, donde se señala que McClain "descubrió durante su primer paseo espacial –que realizó la semana pasada– que el torso de tamaño mediano (la camisa del traje espacial) le quedaba mejor".

De momento solo hay un torso de tamaño mediano para los trajes de las astronautas

Como de aquí al viernes solo estará disponible un torso de esa talla, este lo usará su compañera Koch, que hará la salida al espacio junto a su colega masculino Nick Hague. Por su parte, el siguiente paseo de McClain está programado provisionalmente para el 8 de abril.

La primera mujer en realizar una caminata espacial fue la cosmonauta soviética Svetlana Savitskaya hace 35 años. Más de 500 personas han estado en el espacio, pero menos de un 11 % han sido mujeres. Cuando McClain participó en su caminata espacial la semana pasada, se convirtió en la decimotercera mujer en hacerlo, y Kocha será la 14, según la NASA. Su paseo conjunto tendrá que esperar.

