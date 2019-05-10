Público
Público

Naufragio en el Mediterráneo Mueren cerca de 70 migrantes tras el naufragio de su embarcación frente a las costas de Túnez

La embarcación se ha hundido a unos 64 kilómetros de la ciudad tunecina de Sfax. La agencia de noticias TAP ha confirmado el rescate de 16 supervivientes. 

Fotografía cedida por la ONG alemana 'Mission Lifeline' que muestra un rescate en aguas internacionales del Mediterráneo | EFE/ Archivo

Al menos 70 personas han perdido la vida por el hundimiento de una embarcación con migrantes y refugiados frente a las costas de Túnez, según la agencia de noticias oficial TAP, que ha confirmado el rescate de 16 supervivientes.

La embarcación se ha hundido a unos 64 kilómetros de la ciudad tunecina de Sfax, en aguas internacionales, y los cadáveres serán trasladados al Hospital de la Universidad Habib Burguiba. Más de 440 personas han muerto este año intentando alcanzar las costas del sur de Europa, entre ellas 257 que han perdido la vida en la parte central del Mediterráneo, según la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM).

En su mayoría se trata de embarcaciones que han zarpado desde Libia, país desde el que también habría salido la patera que se ha hundido frente a las costas de Túnez, según el periódico tunecino Al Chourouk.

