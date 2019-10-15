El negociador de la UE ve necesario pactar un texto para el brexit antes de llegar a un acuerdo con Reino Unido

El negociador del brexit para la Unión Europea, Michel Barnier, dijo a los 27 Estados miembros que permanecerán en el bloque que las últimas propuestas del Reino Unido todavía no eran lo suficientemente buenas, según tres fuentes diplomáticas.
No obstante, el propio Barnier señaló esta mañana en Twitter que aunque las negociaciones eran complicadas, seguía existiendo la posibilidad de un acuerdo de divorcio. Barnier dijo a los países del bloque que requeriría de un texto legal acordado al final del día para que la cumbre de líderes de la UE prevista para el jueves y el viernes apruebe cualquier acuerdo, dijeron también las fuentes.
De lo contrario, probablemente recomendaría que continuaran las conversaciones con el Reino Unido después de la cumbre de esta semana, añadieron estas mismas fuentes. "Hoy por la tarde hay una fecha límite para llegar a un acuerdo sobre el texto legal", dijo un diplomático de alto rango de la UE mientras Barnier informaba a la sala.
Otro diplomático dijo que no había una fecha límite formal, pero que Barnier explicó a la sala que necesitaba un acuerdo sobre el texto legal al final del día con el propósito de decir a los altos cargos de la UE, que se reunirán en Bruselas el miércoles, que en la cumbre de líderes del jueves y el viernes recomendaría que se apruebe un acuerdo.
Los planes del primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, para sustituir la polémica salvaguarda destinada a evitar una frontera física en la isla de Irlanda tras el brexit -escollo para la aprobación de un pacto- fueron rechazados inicialmente por Irlanda y la UE, pero se entiende que ha podido hacer concesiones que propicien el consenso.
La UE ha insistido al Gobierno británico en que cualquier alternativa para sustituir esta salvaguarda debe ser "legalmente operativa" y cumplir los mismos objetivos: no levantar una frontera física entre Irlanda del Norte y la República de Irlanda, mantener la cooperación entre el norte y sur de la isla y la integridad del mercado único.
