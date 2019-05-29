Tras la imposibilidad de Benjamín Netanyahu de formar una coalición de Gobierno, el Parlamento israelí ha votado disolverse, lo que lleva al país a nuevas elecciones el próximo septiembre.
Minutos después de que se agotase el plazo para constituir un acuerdo de Ejecutivo, Netanyahu, primer ministro de Israel en funciones, logró que la Cámara aprobase por mayoría (74 a 45) su disolución, evitando así que el presidente, Reuvén Rivlin, le asigne la tarea a otro parlamentario, previsiblemente a su principal rival, Benny Gantz.
Rivlin había avisado previamente que, de no formarse un Gobierno, tendría que decidir entre asignar la tarea a otro diputado o convocar nuevamente los comicios, pero el voto de esta noche deja sin efecto la voluntad presidencial e implica que los israelíes deberán, sí o sí, retornar a las urnas por segunda vez en un año, tras haberlo hecho el pasado nueve de abril.
Es la primera vez que se da esta situación desde la creación del Estado, que deberá afrontar grandes gastos para la organización de la elección e importantes pérdidas por un nuevo día no laborable a nivel nacional.
Los líderes del principal partido opositor, Azul y Blanco, que lidera Gantz y desde hace días insistían con que se le asignara la formación de un Gobierno a otro parlamentario, se mostraron decepcionados con la votación y acusaron a Netanyahu de atentar contra la democracia.
La disputa que obstaculizó la formación de una coalición, y que ya había desencadenado la convocatoria anticipada de las últimas elecciones, gira en torno al texto de la ley de reclutamiento al servicio militar obligatorio para los judíos ultraortodoxos.
La ley fue exigida por el partido Israel Nuestro Hogar, liderado por el exministro de Defensa Avigdor Lieberman, y rechazada por los ultraortodoxos Shas y Judaísmo Unido de la Torá, todos ellos miembros clave de la coalición que Netanyahu trató de montar.
Este intentó mediar entre los partidos en disputa pero todas sus propuestas fueron rechazadas en negociaciones que se prolongaron hasta prácticamente minutos antes de llevarse a cabo la votación en la Knéset y de expirar el plazo legal para la formación de una coalición gubernamental.
