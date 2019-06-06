Público
Niels Hoegel Cadena perpetua para el enfermero alemán Niels Hoegel por matar a más de 85 pacientes

Se le ha acusado de matar a pacientes inyectándoles drogas en los hospitales donde trabajó entre el año 2000 y el 2005.

Niels Högel./ EUROPA PRESS

Un tribunal alemán ha declarado culpable a un enfermero alemán acusado de matar a 85 personas y le ha condenado a cadena perpetua, según ha adelantado El Mundo. A Niels Högel, de 42 años, se le ha acusado de matar a pacientes inyectándoles drogas en los hospitales donde trabajó entre el año 2000 y el 2005. Aunque la policía sospecha que en total asesinó a 200 personas —entre 34 y 96 años—, muchos de estos supuestos crímenes no se han podido esclarecer, especialmente porque algunos de los cadáveres fueron quemados.

Aunque el portavoz de las víctimas, Christian Marbach, habla incluso de 300. Högel reconoció primero 30 asesinatos en Delmenhorst en 2015, pero negó haber matado en Oldenburgo. Cuando le preguntaron por qué mintió dijo que sentía "vergüenza" por la "dimensión" de sus actos. Los expertos psiquiátricos apuntaron que este enfermero sufre un profundo problema de narcisismo. Durante el juicio, alegó que sufría estrés en su profesión y por la falta de personal en los hospitales. También habló del fin de una relación sentimental que fue "traumática". "Este oficio no estaba hecho para mí. Tendría que haberlo reconocido", dijo.

Högel estaba considerado como una persona simpática. Sus compañeros de trabajo afirmaron  más tarde que se sentían "turbados" por la frecuencia de los fallecimientos cuando él estaba de servicio. Según contó el enfermero, quería destacar entre sus colegas reanimando a los pacientes. "Era la única manera de integrarse en el equipo", afirmó. Aunque la mayoría de sus víctimas murieron.

