Un total de 894 niños soldado, que formaban parte de una milicia oficialista que combate a la organización yihadista Boko Haram en el noreste de Nigeria, han sido liberados este viernes, ha informado el Fondo de la ONU para la Infancia (Unicef). Los menores, entre los que se incluyen 106 niñas, integraban las filas de las Fuerzas Conjuntas Civiles (CJTF, por sus siglas en inglés), un grupo armado local de civiles que apoya al Ejército nigeriano en su lucha contra los insurgentes, en Maiduguri (noreste).
"Los niños del noreste de Nigeria han sido los más afectados por este conflicto", afirmó el representante de Unicef en Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, en un comunicado. "Han sido utilizados por grupos armados en roles de combatientes y no combatientes y han sido testigos de muertes, asesinatos y violencia", enumeró Fall.
La milicia CJTF, creada en 2013 para proteger a las comunidades de ataques, contaba entre sus miembros con cientos de niños, hasta que en 2017 se comprometió a no reclutar a más menores y a liberar a los restantes. Desde entonces, el número de niños liberados asciende a 1.727, según Unicef, después de que en octubre de 2018 las CJTF pusieran en libertad a otros 833.Los menores liberados serán inscritos en un programa de reintegración con educación y capacitación para ayudarles a regresar a la vida civil.
En el conflicto en curso en el noreste de Nigeria, más de 3.500 niños han sido reclutados y utilizados por grupos armados no estatales entre 2013 y 2017.Boko Haram, que desde 2009 lucha por imponer un Estado de corte islámico en el país, ha causado la muerte de al menos 20.000 personas desde entonces en Nigeria.
Además, la violencia de Boko Haram, que en lenguas locales significa "la educación no islámica es pecado", se ha extendido a los vecinos Níger, Chad y Camerún, con repetidas incursiones y ataques armados objetivos en esos países.
