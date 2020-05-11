Estás leyendo: Noam Chomsky, Yannis Varoufakis y Naomi Klein impulsan la creación de una Internacional Progresista

Público
Público

Cooperación internacional Noam Chomsky, Yannis Varoufakis y Naomi Klein impulsan la creación de una Internacional Progresista

La nueva organización nace con la vocación de "fomentar la unión, coordinación y movilización de activistas, asociaciones, sindicatos, movimientos sociales y partidos en defensa de la democracia, la solidaridad, la igualdad y la sostenibilidad".

"Syriza asestó un golpe más duro a la izquierda que Thatcher"
Yannnis Varoufakis en una imagen de archivo.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

Público

DiEM25, un movimiento democrático paneuropeo transfronterizo, y el Instituto Sanders, fundado en 2017 por Jane Sanders, esposa del senador demócrata Bernie Sanders, dan a luz este lunes a la Internacional Progresista, una organización avalada por más de 40 intelectuales de todo el mundo, entre los que destacan Noam Chomsky, Naomi Klein, Yanis Varoufakis o Fernando Haddad entre otros.

El objetivo de esta iniciativa, según adelanta el diario El País, es "fomentar la unión, coordinación y movilización de activistas, asociaciones, sindicatos, movimientos sociales y partidos en defensa de la democracia, la solidaridad, la igualdad y la sostenibilidad".

DiEM25 el Instituto Sanders, han decidido así unir fuerzas ante "el avance del autoritarismo". Los impulsores de la Internacional Progresista afirman que la crisis sanitaria provocada por el coronavirus y la subsiguiente crisis económica hacen obligatorio que las fuerzas progresistas del mundo se unan para defender y sostener un Estado de bienestar, los derechos laborales y la cooperación entre países, además de consolidar un mundo más democrático, igualitario, ecologista, pacífico y en el que prime la economía colaborativa.

El proyecto arranca este lunes con el lanzamiento de su web, donde cualquiera puede inscribirse como miembro, y cuenta con el apoyo y el soporte formado por más de 40 intelectuales de toda índole y condición, desde escritores hasta políticos. 

Financiado exclusivamente con aportaciones individuales de sus miembros y donaciones, la Internacional Progresista tiene previsto celebrar un congreso en Reikiavik organizado por el partido de Jakobsdóttir, el Movimiento de Izquierda-Verde. En esta cita se planificará toda la actividad de la organización del próximo año.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú